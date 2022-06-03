Arsenal interested in 25-year-old West Ham star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen this summer.

According to 90min, the Gunners are among multiple Premier League clubs interested in the Englishman. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with Bowen, while Newcastle United are also keen to sign him as well.

The report added that West Ham are planning to offer the 25-year-old a new contract to stave off interest from other English clubs. Bowen's current deal with the Hammers runs till 2025 (as per Transfermarkt).

The winger enjoyed a breakout campaign with David Moyes' team this term. Bowen contributed 12 goals and as many assists in 36 Premier League games. He also scored thrice in nine UEFA Europa League matches as the Hammers made it to the semifinals.

Overall, Bowen scored 18 goals and laid out 13 assists in 51 games across competitions this campaign. He notably found the back of the net against Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea in the league. Bowen also registered assists against the Blues, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Thanks to his exploits for West Ham, he also received his maiden England call-up last month. Bowen could debut for the Three Lions when they take on Hungary in the UEFA Nations League tomorrow (June 4).

How would West Ham's Jarrod Bowen fit in at Arsenal?

Arsenal currently have a good crop of young wingers, including Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe. However, they could lose Nicolas Pepe, with the Mirror reporting that the Ivorian has decided to depart the Emirates this summer.

Bowen would fit in well in Pepe's stead and undoubtedly improve manager Mikel Arteta's side. The Englishman's eye for goal could be crucial for the Gunners, who scored just 61 times in 38 Premier League games in the 2021-22 season. None of their players breached the 15-goal mark across competitions.

Given that he is only 25, Bowen could also fit in well with the youthful setup the Gunners are piecing together. However, it remains to be seen if they can draw him to the Emirates amid interest from other top clubs.

