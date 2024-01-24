Arsenal interested in signing midfielder who Alexis Mac Allister wanted Brighton to sign: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Argentine side Boca Juniors midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez.

Fernandez, 21, has two assists in 47 games across competitions for Boca since his senior debut in 2020. Despite being contracted to the club till 2025, the youngster has garnered attention from many top clubs from across Europe.

As per El Crack Deportivo (via TBR), apart from the Gunners, Benfica, Inter Milan, Sevilla and Liverpool are also in the fray. Mikel Arteta's side are seeking midfield reinforcements for the injury-prone Thomas Partey, while Fabio Vieira nd Albert Sambi Lokonga are out on loan.

The report says that Boca are seeking €15 million for Fernandez, who was once lauded by Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Alister (as per TyC Sports) when he was at Brighton & Hove Albion:

“If you ask me a little more about my style, there is a player that I really like, and that is Equi Fernandez. He is a player who has all the conditions to reach Europe one day. And I hope that can happen to him.

“He’s a player that I like a lot. He understands the game a lot. He is always prepared to receive the ball. He plays with both legs. He can play as a five, as an inside player. He is a player who has certain very good conditions and, if Brighton asked me, I would say his name.”

Mac Alister moved to the Reds last summer. Fernandez could follow his compatriot and move out to Europe soon.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are next in action in the Premier League at Nottingham Forest on January 30.

The Gunners are third in the standings after 21 games, five behind leaders Liverpool (48). Three-time defending champions Manchester City are ahead on goal difference but have a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta's side are out of both domestic competitions but are still alive in the UEFA Champions League. They take on Porto on February 21 in the first leg of the Round of 16 before the tie concludes at the Emirates on March 12.