Arsenal involved in transfer battle with Premier League club to sign Barcelona forward - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona youngster Ilias Akhomach. The Spanish youngster's contract with the Blaugrana expires in the summer, so he will be available for a free transfer. As per Sport, the Gunners are monitoring Akhomach. However, they will have to face competition from Leeds United, AC Milan and Sevilla.

The 18-year-old winger has come through the Blaugrana's academy and has made 39 appearances for Barcelona Atletic, scoring four goals. Akhomach has also made three senior appearances for the club - two in La Liga and one in Copa del Rey. He also captains Spain's U19 side.

Arsenal are known for grooming their academy players and creating a pathway for them into the senior team. That can be seen in the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe. Hence, a move to the Emirates could prove good for Akhomach. However, Leeds, AC Milan and Sevilla are among multiple sides interested in the winger.

The Spaniard mainly operates on the right wing but has featured at times on the left wing too. He has scored three goals in 13 appearances for Spain U19.

Arsenal loanee backed to play for sides like Real Madrid and Barcelona

Olympique Marseille manager Igor Tudor recently heaped praise on left-back Nuno Tavares, who's on loan at the club from Arsenal. He said that the full-back could play for the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Portuguese joined the Gunners from Benfica last summer but had a poor season at the Emirates. He made 28 appearances across competitions, but his performances were often lambasted by fans and pundits.

Tavares then joined Marseille on loan last summer and has scored six goals in 32 appearances across competitions for the French side. Tudor, lauding the left-back, said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"He's still a young player, but he has fantastic physical capacities. He's got an outstanding ability to run. He could play at Real, at Barcelona, at Manchester City. … he still needs to grow and progress; we talk a lot to him."

Tavares' contract with Arsenal expires in the summer of 2026, and his current market value is €18 million (via Transfermarkt).

