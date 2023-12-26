Arsenal lead race to sign £52 million-rated top Liverpool target - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly in pole position in the race for Liverpool target Goncalo Inacio. The Sporting CP defender has attracted the attention of top clubs with his stellar performances.

Inacio, 22, has scored thrice in 23 appearances across competitions this season, helping the Portuguese side keep six clean sheets. Two of his goals have come in the UEFA Europa League, while the other has come in the Liga Portugal.

As per Record (via TBR), Inacio could be available when the transfer window reopens in January. But Sporting want his release clause of £52 million to be activated. The Gunners are said to be at the front of the queue for the centre-back as they seek a quality defensive option ahead of the second half of the season.

Mikel Arteta's side are two points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool (42) after 19 games but have a match in hand. They play West Ham United on Thursday (December 28).

The Gunners are also into the UEFA Champions League knockouts, as group winners, where they face Poro on February 21 in the Round of 16 first leg. Arsenal, who are out of the EFL Cup, open their FA Cup campaign against Liverpool at home on January 7.

How did Arsenal fare against Liverpool in the league this season?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal played out a hard-fought 1-1 Premier League at Liverpool last weekend. Defender Gabriel Magalhaes gave them a fourth-minute lead, which Mohamed Salah cancelled out in the 29th minute.

Both sides had chances to win the game - especially the Reds - who hit the woodwork through Trent Alexander-Arnold off a 5-2 counterattack - but the Gunners held firm.

However, the draw - which comes after Mikel Arteta's side had squandererd a 2-0 lead at Anfield last season - means that the Spaniard remains without a league win at the home of the current Premier League leaders.

The two clubs soon renew acquaintances in the FA Cup third round next month before their league clash at the Emirates on February 4.