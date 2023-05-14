Arsenal linked with cut-price £17.5 million deal for Real Madrid outcast - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly emerged as a future destination for Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy.

Mendy, 27, has failed to live up to expectations since joining Carlo Ancelotti's outfit from Lyon for £42 million in the summer of 2019. He has won eight trophies in Madrid, including two La Liga titles.

Despite being a key part of Los Blancos' prestigious double triumph last campaign, the Frenchman has fallen down in the pecking order. He has played 1868 minutes this season across 25 games.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal are on high alert, as Mendy has been told that he could leave Real Madrid this summer. The Gunners keen to rope in the Le Havre academy product to provide competition to Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Real Madrid have informed Mendy's representatives that they're unwilling to offer a new contract to their client. The player is aiming to secure a three-year contract, and Arsenal are interested in meeting his £17.5 million price tag.

Mendy, who has a deal till 2025 at Santiago Bernabeu, is currently out with a muscle injury. He has been replaced by Nacho Fernandez as Los Blancos' first-choice left-back, with David Alaba deputising as a backup.

The 2021 UEFA Nations League winner has five goals and ten assists in 130 games across competitions for Los Blancos.

Aston Villa aiming to beat Arsenal for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio

Real Madrid winger Asensio has emerged as a hot topic of discussion recently, as he's in the final two months of his contract. He has popped up on the Gunners' shopping list, as Mikel Arteta is said to be a huge admirer of the Spaniard.

However, according to MARCA, Aston Villa are keen to beat Arsenal to the signing of Asensio by offering him a salary of around £7 million-per-season. Unai Emery is hoping to make the left-footed attacker the star of his project.

Asensio, who joined Los Blancos from RCD Mallorca for around £3 million in 2015, has been reduced to a squad role recently. He has started 16 of his 46 appearances this campaign, registering 11 goals and eight assists.

Should Asensio reject a Bosman move to Villa and join the Gunners, he could be a solid rotational option for Bukayo Saka on the right flank. He could also assume the team's creative responsibility in an advanced playmaker role.

