Arsenal and Liverpool hold talks with agent of 21-year-old midfielder for summer transfer: Reports

According to 90min, Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing 21-year-old Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade in the ongoing summer transfer window. Trindade has been in great form for the Brazilian club since making his senior debut in 2021.

He has made 141 appearances for the Brazilian club, scoring three goals and providing as many assists across competitions. Trindade made 33 appearances across competitions last season.

He's regarded as one of the best ball winners in Brazilian football recently. This trait is something both Arsenal and Liverpool can use.

Granit Xhaka has left the Gunners, while Thomas Partey has also been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge. As for the Reds, Naby Keita has already left the club. Jordan Henderson is also on the verge of joining Al-Ettifaq while Fabinho could join Al-Ittihad.

Hence, both teams could do with a signing like Trindade. The player is expected to cost around £25 million, a sum easily affordable for both the Gunners and the Reds.

However, they might need to act promptly, as other clubs like Fulham, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also interested in Trindade. The two Premier League clubs have reportedly held talks with the player's agent.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal and Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni has been surprisingly linked with a move to both Arsenal and Liverpool this summer. The Frenchman joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2022.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, though, has confirmed that Los Blancos' stance is very clear. The Spanish club don't consider Tchouameni up for sale. Speaking on the same, Romano said on his YouTube channel (via Empire of the Kop):

“Let me say that, from Real Madrid, the message is very clear – they want to keep the player. They trust Tchouameni for the present and future of the club, so it’s not going to be easy to bring Tchouameni to English football. At the moment it looks very complicated."

Romano added:

“Also, Carlo Ancelotti was very clear with the player. He told him that he wants Tchouameni to stay at Real Madrid and to be an important player for Real Madrid. Let’s see what happens but from Madrid, they still consider Tchouameni a crucial part of their project.”

Both Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with making a move for the France international. The player, though, is considered the core of Los Blancos' midfield in the coming years along with Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga.