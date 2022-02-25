Arsenal and Liverpool offering star midfielder 50% more in wages than Real Madrid's current proposal - Reports

Interest in Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio is heating up. Both Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly prepared to offer 50% more than what the player is currently earning at Los Blancos.

Asensio, 26, joined Real Madrid from Mallorca in 2014 for £3.51 million, and has registered 46 goals and 23 assists in 221 appearances for the La Liga giants. The Spain international's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu runs till June 2023, and he is currently on £117,000-per-week wages.

Eduardo Inda (via super deporte) has said that the 26-year-old looks set to head to the Premier League. Liverpool or Arsenal appear to be his next destination.

According to the reports, Real Madrid are not keen on offering higher wages to the 26-year-old, with the club and Asensio locked in tense contract negotiations. The midfielder can negotiate a pre-contract with another club in January 2023 ahead of his potential departure in June that year.

He had a promising start to life with the first team. Asensio was touted as a potential future galactico at the club, but he soon went off the boil, finding himself in and out of the side.

This season, he has managed 30 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos, scoring nine times and assisting once.

Where would Real Madrid's Asensio fit best - Liverpool or Arsenal?

Asensio would be familiar with Maritn Odegaard. (in pic), having played with him at Real Madrid.

Both Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta's sides have offered Asensio interesting deals in case he leaves Real Madrid next summer.

The winger, who enjoys cutting inside and has also enjoyed success playing centrally behind a lone striker, has tremendous vision and intelligence to match. If it weren't for injury woes, we might have been talking about him as one of Spain's top talents.

Asensio is a type of midfielder who could suit Klopp, as he shares similar attributes to Liverpool's star man Mohammed Salah. Both cut inside, and have an eye for goal. However, Asensio doesn't share the same goalscoring prowess Salah has.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are used to targeting fringes Madrid players. That was the with current Gunners midfielder Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos, with the latter underwhelming during his loan spell at the Emirates.

Arteta is renowned for developing players like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe. Asensio could flourish in north London, as he offers a different profile to the wingers they have at present.

Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe all use their speed and guile to rid defenders, so Asensio's vision could be hugely beneficial for Arteta's team.

