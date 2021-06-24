Arsenal midfielder close to joining Serie A club - Reports

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is reportedly close to joining Serie A club Lazio. The Uruguayan has been vocal about his intent to return to Italy, and now he seems to have finally got his wish.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the midfielder is expected to sign for Lazio soon, with Maurizio Sarri keen on bringing in Torreira this summer. Arsenal have set an asking price of €20 million for the Uruguayan, but Lazio are only willing to pay €15 million over two years for the midfielder.

Lazio are also exploring the option of a loan deal with an obligation to buy, but both clubs are confident that a deal could be completed without any problems. Torreira is also willing to take a pay cut to speed up the process. The Uruguayan is currently on a deal worth €3.5 million per year but is ready to accept €3 million a year to join Lazio this summer.

Torreira spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Atletico Madrid, after being deemed surplus to requirements at Arsenal by Mikel Arteta. The midfielder found it difficult to establish himself in Diego Simeone's side, making 19 league appearances, starting only three of those games.

Maurizio Sarri has reportedly shortlisted Torreira as a priority signing this summer, as he sees the Uruguayan as the perfect player to anchor his midfield. The 25-year-old previously played for Pescara and Sampdoria before joining Arsenal in 2018.

Arsenal set for a summer overhaul

Arsenal are set to part ways with a host of players this summer.

This is going to be a summer of change for Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta will need to strengthen across multiple positions to bring his team back into contention for the top 4.

The Gunners are set to part ways with a host of players, with Torreira, Granit Xhaka, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Eddie Nketiah and Matteo Guendouzi all touted to leave Arsenal this summer.

Without European football next season, Arsenal will have to be diligent in the transfer market to strengthen, as they no longer have the same kind of pulling power that they used to have.

It remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta can transform his team's fortunes next season.

🚨 Arsenal moving closer to agreement with Brighton for Ben White. #BHAFC want guaranteed ~£50m, #AFC offering ~£45m + £5m. Face-to-face talks have taken place & negotiations continue over add-ons, payment structure etc. No other bidders yet @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/x9fJEUSMZ3 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 24, 2021

