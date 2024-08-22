Arsenal planning stunning €50 million plus player offer to sign Serie A star - Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly contemplating a player-plus-cash deal for Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman. The 26-year-old starred with a hat-trick in the 3-0 UEFA Europa League final win over Bayer Leverkusen last season.

In two seasons with the Serie A side, Lookman has made 50 goal contributions - 32 goals and 18 assists - in 79 games across competitions. That includes the three in the Europa League final, where Atalanta handed Leverkusen their only loss of the entire season.

Despite being contracted with the Serie A side till 2026, there has been no dearth of interest in Lookman's services. As per Alfredo Pedulla (via Centre Goals), the Gunners are preparing to include Jakub Kiwior and €50 million in a deal to snap up the Nigerian striker.

Liverpool are also said to be in the reckoning for the striker - the first to score a hat-trick in a UEFA Europa League final - with Atalanta wanting €65-70 million for Lookman.

Last season, the 26-year-old contributed 17 goals and 10 assists in 45 games across competitions. That includes five goals and an assist in 11 games in their triumphant UEFA Europa League campaign. He also bagged 11 goals and eight assists in 31 outings in Serie A, where La Dea finished fourth.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have made a winning start to their 2024-25 campaign, seeing off Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at home in their Premier League opener last weekend.

Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka scored either side of half-time - with each player also assisting the other - as Mikel Arteta's side made it seven straight league wins since last season.

Having lost just once in 19 league games since the start of the year - winning 17 - the Gunners next take on Aston Villa away on Saturday (August 24). That lone loss came against the Villans last season - a 2-0 home defeat in April - which would eventually scupper their hopes of a first Premier League title in 20 years. Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins scored in the final six minutes of the contest.

The Gunners had also lost the reverse fixture 1-0 at Villa Park in December as Unai Emery's side finished fourth to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. John McGinn's seventh-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Arteta's side's haven't lost a league game on the road this year, winning eight of nine games, since losing 2-1 at Fulham in December 2023.

