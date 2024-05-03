Arsenal prepared to make move to sign Serie A striker in the summer - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly looking to snap up Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee in the summer.

The Premier League leaders have scored the most goals (85) in the division but lack a prolific striker. In the absence of one, considering the poor form of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, the goalscoring burden has been shared by the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard.

As per Caught Offside (via Tutto Sport), Mikel Arteta's side are plotting a move for Zirkzee with an offer of £115,000 per week. The 22-year-old has been in good form for the Serie A side this season, bagging 12 goals and seven assists in 35 games across competitions.

However, the Gunners face competition for his services from Inter Milan, Aston Villa and Manchester United. Zirkzee is contracted with Bologna till 2026, and his market value, as per Transfermarkt, is €40 million, so he's not likely to come cheap.

Since arriving at the club in the summer of 2022, Zirkzee has bagged 14 goals and nine assists in 56 games across competitions. All but one goal and two assists have come in Serie A, where Bologna are fourth after 35 games, looking to finish in the UEFA Champions League places.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are in the midst of a superb campaign across competitions. Despite their early exit in both domestic cups, the Gunners made their first UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in 14 years (lost 3-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich).

They are also flying high in the Premier League, one point off second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Mikel Arteta's side - riding a three-game winning run in the league - next take on Bournemouth at home on Saturday (May 4).

The reverse fixture at the Vitality in September ended 4-0 in favour of the Gunners, with Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Ben White scoring the goals.