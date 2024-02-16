Arsenal pushing to sign Real Madrid and Liverpool transfer target in the summer - Reports

Arsenal are reporteldy looking to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who's also a Liverpool and Real Madrid target.

Williams, 21, has 17 goals and 17 assists in 109 games across competitions for Bilbao, catching the attention of top clubs from around the continent. He has five goals and 10 assists in 24 games across competitions this season.

That includes three goals and seven assists in 20 games in La Liga, where Ernesto Valverde's side are just two points off fourth-placed Atletico Madrid (48) in the fourth and final UEFA Champions League spot.

Despite being contracted till 2027, Bilbao feel that the player will leave in the summer, as per AFC Stuff (via Pipi Estrada).

As per the Mirror (via Eurosport), the Gunners are looking to rejig their midfield, planning to offload Eddie Nketiah, Emil Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey. However, they won't have a free run at Williams, as Liverpool and Real Madrid are also in the fray.

What's next for Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid?

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid are in the midst of fabulous campaigns across competitions.

The Gunners are just two points off Premier League leaders Liverpool (54) after 34 games and have won their last four league games. Arsenal next travel to Burnley in the league on Saturday (February 17). The Reds, meanwhile, play at Brentford on the same day, hoping to stay ahead of the chasing pack.

Both clubs also topped their respective groups in Europe, with the Gunners finishing atop their UEFA Champions League group, while the Reds did so in the UEFA Europa League. The Gunners are out of both domestic competitions, though, but the Reds are in the final of the EFL Cup and the FA Cup fifth round.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are five points clear at the top in La Liga after 24 games. Carlo Ancelotti's side are coming off a 1-0 midweek win at RB Leipzig in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg. They will next be in action at the weekend, when they visit Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday (February 18).

Madrid won the Supercopa Espana last month but are out of the Copa del Rey, losing 4-2 at Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.