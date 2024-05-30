Arsenal ready to make move for Eredivisie defender this summer - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly looking to snap up Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman this summer. The 21-year-old Dutchman has played for the Eredivisie side since the 2022-23 season.

Hartman played a key role in their Eredivisie-winning campaign in 2022-23, contrbuting two goals and four assists in 23 games. This season, he contributed five assists in 26 games as the defending champions finished behind winners PSV Eindhoven.

Despite being contracted to the De Kuip till 2026, he has been the subject of interest from numerous clubs. According to The Telegraph (via TBR), the Gunners have entered the fray for his services, with scouts from the club having extensively tracking his development.

Trending

Hartman is currently injured, suffering a knee injury in March, which also cost him a place in the Netherlands' squad for the upcoming European Championships in Germany next month.

Having come through the ranks at Feyenoord. Hartman has two goals and 11 assists in 71 games across competitions for the Eredivisie side. Meanwhile, the Gunners hope to pip a few other unnamed Premier League sides to land the left-back as they look to shore up their defence.

A look at Arsenal's 2023-24 season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have had a fabulous 2023-24 season even though the only silverware they won was the FA Community Shield, where they beat Premier League winners Manchester City on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The Gunners mounted a strong challenge for the title, keeping the title race alive till the final day. They kept their end of the bargain by beating Everton 2-1 at home, but City avoided dropping points at home in a 3-1 win over West Ham United to become the first side to complete a Premier League four-peat.

To their credit, the Gunners went unbeaten against Pep Guardiola's side in the league, winning 1-0 at the Emirates and drawing goalless at the Etihad. Mikel Arteta's side also impressed on their return to the UEFA Champions League after six years. They reached their first quarterfinal in 14 years before losing 3-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich.

Arteta's side underwhelmed in both domestic cups, though, losing early in both the EFL Cup and the FA Cup.