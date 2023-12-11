Arsenal and Real Madrid in race to sign League One star: Reports 

Arsenal and Real Madrid are reportedly in the fray for Reading midfielder Caylen Vickers.

Vickers, 18, made his league debut for the League One side this season and has appeared 11 times overall, contributing a goal and an assist. His only goal came in the 1-0 home win over Cheltenham on matchday three.

The Gunners are assembling a youthful squad with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli. Vickers could be a useful addition to their ranks.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos, for a change, are contemplating plunging into the lower divisions in England as they seek the next big thing in the game. Vickers, who has been dubbed the next Jude Bellingham, has caught their eye.

However, as per AS (via Four Four Two), Madrid have the Gunners for company as they vie for the services of the talented 18-year-old, who's not expected to cost more than €1 million. With Reading struggling financially, they might not be averse to let go their prized asset.

It's pertinent to note that whether he joins the Gunners or Los Blancos, Vickers is expected to be immediately loaned out to continue his development.

How have Arsenal and Real Madrid fared this season?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Arsenal and Real Madrid have made good starts to the season. Both teams are second in their respective domestic leagues.

While the Gunners are a point behind Premier League leaders Liverpool (37) by 16 games, Los Blancos are two points adrift of surprise pacesetters Girona (41) after as many outings.

Both Arsenal and Los Blancos have fared well in Europe as well, winning their respective UEFA Champions League groups with a game to spare. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have won four of their five games ahead of their matchday six trip to PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday (December 12).

Meanwhile, record 14-time winners Los Blancos are perfect in this season's competition as they seek a 6-0 group-stage record for the third time. They travel to Union Berlin on Tuesday.