Arsenal serious about signing €60 million-rated Barcelona target as they look to bolster squad - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly keen to snap up Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, a Barcelona target. Zubimendi has been with Sociedad since his senior debut in the 2018-19 season.

The 25-year-old Spaniard has been a key player for the La Liga side, contributing eight goals and seven assists in 188 games across competitions. That includes four goals and an assist in 45 games across competitions.

All five goal contributions have come in 31 outings in La Liga, where Imanol Alguacil's side are sixth in the standings after 34 games, 12 behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Despite Zubimendi being contracted with Sociedad till 2027, there has been no dearth of interest in his services. Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) has reported that the Gunners have made an offer for the defensive midfielder.

The source adds that Barca also have Zubimendi on their wishlist as they look to replace the legendary Sergio Busquets, who joined MLS side Inter Miami on a free transfer last summer.

Juventus are also in the fray, but all interested clubs are expected to trigger the midfielder's reported release clause of €60 million to snap up Zubimendi. That could be problematic for Barca, considering their well-documented financial woes, putting the Gunners and Juve in a distinct advantage in the race for his services.

What's next for Arsenal and Barcelona?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal and Barcelona have had contrasting seasons. While Barca are set to end the season without any silverware, the Gunners are atop the Premier League after 36 games, seeking to end their 20-year league title drought.

Both sides made the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, with the Gunners falling to Bayern Munich and Barca failing to get past PSG. The two teams also crashed out early in their respective domestic cups.

Next up, the Gunners travel to Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday (May 12) as they seek to extend their four-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Barcelona will look to return to winning ways at home to Real Sociedad on Monday (May 13) after a 4-2 defeat at Girona last week ended their title defence.