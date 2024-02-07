Arsenal show significant interest in signing £18 million-rated Israel international: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in RB Salzburg midfielder Oscar Gloukh. The Israeli teenager has made heads turn with a series of impressive performances recently.

Gloukh, 19, has been on fire for the Austrian side this season, bagging six goals and seven assists in 26 games across competitions. The tally includes four goals and as many assists in 16 outings in the Austrian Bundesliga, where Salzburg are two points ahead of second-placed Sturm Graz after 17 gmes.

The Gunners are seeking midfield reinforcements, with Jorginho in the final few months of his contract and the injury-prone Thomas Partey unlikely to have a long-term future.

As per TBR (via Football Transfers), Mikel Arteta's side have noted the exploits of Gloukh at Salzburg and are interested in bringing the teenager to the Emirates. It's pertinent to note that the Israel international was also scouted by Barcelona. But their bid for the former Maccabi Haifa youngster arrived too late, and Gloukh joined Salzburg in January 2023.

Having signed the teenager for £6 million, Salzburg are seeking a three-time return on their investment - £18 million - if Arsenal or any other suitor wish to snap him up this summer.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are in the midst of a superb campaign. They are just two points off the Premier League summit, having floored leaders Liverpool 3-1 at home at the weekend.

Mikel Arteta's side next travel to West Ham United in the league on Sunday (February 11). They visit Burnley in the league the following weekend (February 17) before travelling to FC Porto on February 21 for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Having exited both domestic cup competitions, the Gunners are only alive in the Premier League and the Champions League. While Arteta's side last won the league in 2004, their best run in the continental competition is a run to the final in 2006, where they lost 2-1 to Barcelona in Paris.