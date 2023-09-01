Arsenal star set to join League 2 club Wrexham on season-long-loan: Reports

Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo is set to join League 2 side Wrexham United on a season long loan, according to journalist Jordan Campbell.

Okonkwo, 21, joined the Gunners in 2021 and is contracted till the end of the 2023-24 season. He hasn't made a senior appearance for the team yet. The youngster previously spent time on loan at Strum Gruz and reached the final of the Austrian Cup with them. He's now set to replace Ben Foster at Wrexham.

Arsenal already have Aaron Ramsdale and have brought in David Raya. While Matt Turner has joined Nottingham Forest, chances of Okonkwo getting game time are quite slim.

Hence, his departure is probably the best solution for all parties, as the loan spell will give the player the chance to get some valuable game time.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to Eddie Nketiah getting England call-up

Eddie Nketiah burst onto the scene with a brace on his Arsenal debut against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup. Over the years, he has turned into a reliable squad player.

The striker has now earned his first England call-up as Gareth Southgate has included him in his squad for the upcoming international break. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta reacted to Nketiah's inclusion in the Three Lions' squad (via the Gunners' website):

"I’m so pleased. If someone deserves to be in the England squad, that’s him. An academy player that had some moments when his pathway wasn’t very clear, and he had to fight.

"I love his mentality, his work rate, how much he loves the game, and how hard he’s fought to be recognised at that level. In this country, to play there is phenomenal. I’m so happy for him."

When quizzed about whether he takes pride in Nketiah getting called up, Arteta said:

"Everybody that has been involved in his development feels extremely proud to be on that journey with him.

"Everyone that has been at the academy with him and been on that journey, his family, everyone is proud of him so it’s a really nice moment for him."

Nketiah has scored twice in four game across competitions for Arsenal this season. Fans will keep a keen eye on whether the striker features for England in the upcoming international break.