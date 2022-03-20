Arsenal 'studying' option of signing 29-year-old Brazilian star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly looking to pip Aston Villa to the signing of their on-loan Barcelona playmaker Phillipe Coutinho.

The Brazillian is currently on loan at Villa from Barceloa and is enjoying a fine spell under his former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard. The 29-year-old has four goals and three assists in ten Premier League games for the Villains.

Gerrard has gone on record to express his desire to keep Coutinho at the club permanently. However, according to SPORT via Football 365, Coutinho's impressive form has alerted Arsenal.

The Gunners could consider luring the former Inter Milan man to the Emirates Stadium this summer. However, Villa have an option to make Coutinho's move permament for around €40 million at the end of the season.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz (COUTINHO): Philippe Coutinho is showing a great level after returning to the Premier League.



• Aston Villa have a €40m buy option - Gerrard is very happy with him, but other English clubs are also interested in signing him. Arsenal is one of them.

#FCB



Coutinho's contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the season, meaning the playmaker will be a free agent next summer. that provides Gunners boss Mikel Arteta an option to add to his already fine crop of attacking talents.

Coutinho would add vital experience to a Gunners team that could be playing UEFA Champions League football next season. The north London outfit are locked in a top-four battle with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. They currently sit fourth, four points above fifth-placed United and with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Gerrard's side are in ninth position and are unlikely to qualify for Europe. It is the lure of European football that could sway Coutinho towards Arsenal.

The Brazilian knows he is now reaching the end of his career and could want to make the most of the rest of his career.

Who else are Arsenal targeting this summer?

Arteta is looking to strengthen his team this summer.

Arsenal are looking for a striker following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January.

They have been linked with Real Sociedad's Swedish striker Alexander Isak and Benfica's Darwin Nunez. Both are two of Europe's highly regarded and sought-after strikers and could flourish in the energetic youthful team Arteta is assembling.

Nunez has an impressive record of 20 goals in 22 appearances for Benfica in the 2021-22 Primeira Liga. Meanwhile, Isak boasts a record of four goals in 23 La Liga games this season.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



"He demands attention. I wouldn't rule out the World Cup squad..."



Gabby Agbonlahor, Joe Cole, and



The talent is clear for all to see. "Honestly, this kid... He's gone to a different level.""He demands attention. I wouldn't rule out the World Cup squad..."Gabby Agbonlahor, Joe Cole, and @martinkeown5 have been SO impressed with the improvement of Jacob RamseyThe talent is clear for all to see. "Honestly, this kid... He's gone to a different level.""He demands attention. I wouldn't rule out the World Cup squad..."Gabby Agbonlahor, Joe Cole, and @martinkeown5 have been SO impressed with the improvement of Jacob Ramsey 👏The talent is clear for all to see. https://t.co/TPYZqB7E7W

The Gunners are also looking at strengthening their midfield with Napoli's Fabian Ruiz and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey. The latter played alongside Coutinho in Villa's 1-0 loss to Arteta's men on Saturday at Villa Park.

It will be interesting to see the new signings the Gunners make especially if they secure Champions League football.

