Arsenal submit £50 million bid for top transfer target - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly tabled an offer for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. The Serb has emerged as one of the Gunners' top transfer targets during the ongoing transfer window.

According to Corriere della Sera as per The Mirror, the Gunners have offered £50 million-plus Lucas Torreira to Fiorentina in exchange for Vlahovic. Torreira is currently on loan at Fiorentina till the end of the season, and has arguably been one of the club's standout players this season.

Meanwhile, Vlahovic rose to prominence during the 2020-21 season, scoring 21 goals in 37 Serie A games for the Italian club. The striker has grown from strength to strength in Florence this season. He has netted 20 times in 23 appearances across competitions for Vincenzo Italiano's side this season.

Vlahovic's contract with Fiorentina will expire in the summer of 2023. The striker has thus far not agreed a contract extension with Fiorentina, as he is keen to join one of Europe's top clubs. Fiorentina could, therefore, be forced to sell Vlahovic during the ongoing transfer window or run the risk of losing him for a bargain fee this summer.

According to Gazetta dello Sport, Arsenal's bid for Vlahovic has been rejected by the Serie A side. Reports suggest that the Gunners are set to raise their offer to £50 million-plus Lucas Torreira for the Serbian hitman.

Gunners loanee Torreira joined Fiorentina on a season-long loan in the summer of 2021. The Uruguayan has scored one goal in 15 Serie A appearances for the Italian side this season. The midfielder is valued at £12 million by Arsenal.

Arsenal could go for Anthony Martial if they fail to sign Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal could try to sign Manchester United outcast Anthony Martial if they fail to land Vlahovic during the ongoing transfer window.

Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave Old Trafford after enduring a lack of game time this season. The Frenchman has made just seven Premier League appearances for the Red Devils this season, and has scored one goal.

According to Football.London, Martial is open to the prospect of joining the north London club in January. The Gunners could attempt to sign the 26-year-old on a loan deal till the end of the season.

The Gunners are bracing themselves for the potential departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon striker has been left out of the team's squad for their last six Premier League games due to disciplinary issues. He has also been stripped of the captain's armband by manager Mikel Arteta.

Meanwhile, their other strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have entered the final six months of their contracts with the club. The duo are widely expected to run down their contracts and become free agents this summer. Arteta is, therefore, keen to sign a top-quality striker during the ongoing transfer window.

