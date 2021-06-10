Arsenal and Tottenham to battle for Lyon defender - Reports

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur could look to sign Lyon defender Joachim Andersen this summer. The 25-year-old has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs after an impressive season on loan with Fulham.

According to The Athletic, Andersen could end up at Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal this summer. The Danish defender has attracted interest from Manchester United as well but is reportedly keen to stay in London.

Joachim Andersen joined Fulham from Lyon on a season-long loan last summer. He was one of the standout players in an otherwise poor season in the Premier League for Scott Parker's side. Fulham endured relegation from the Premier League after managing only 28 points, finishing 11 short of safety.

Andersen is set to return to Lyon this summer, but reports have suggested that the 25-year-old has his heart set on a move to the Premier League. Arsenal reportedly see Andersen as a potential replacement for David Luiz. The Gunners have decided against extending the Brazilian defender's contract.

Arsenal have parted ways with Sead Kolasinac, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz during the last two transfer windows and prioritise the signing of a top-quality defender this summer.

Arsenal's defence continues to be a source of concern for Mikel Arteta. The Spanish tactician is looking to sign a centre-back to partner Gabriel in the centre of defence next season.

However, Tottenham Hotspur are likely to provide Arsenal competition for the signature of Joachim Andersen. The north-London club are looking to recover from a poor 2020-21 campaign by bolstering their squad this summer as they prepare for the Europa Conference League next season.

Arsenal and Tottenham need to make statement signings to compete for Europe next season

Arsenal and Tottenham endured dismal 2020-21 Premier League campaigns, as both north London clubs failed to finish in the top six.

Tottenham parted ways with Jose Mourinho towards the end of the season and are currently looking to hire a new manager. Meanwhile, Arsenal failed to qualify for Europe for the first time in 25 years.

Thus both teams need to bolster their rosters this summer as they seek to compete for European places next season.

