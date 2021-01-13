Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Emiliano Buendia price set, Gunners defender inks a new deal, and more | January 12th, 2021

Arsenal will look for fifth win in a row when they host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in a 2020-21 Premier League game on Thursday.

Manager Mikel Arteta has acknowledged that there will be movement in and out of the club during the January transfer window, with Arsenal being linked with moves for players on a daily basis.

On that note, here is the latest Arsenal transfer news on January 13th 2021.

Norwich stick to their price for Emiliano Buendia

Emiliano Buendia is unlikely to move in January.

Arsenal have been interested in signing Argentinian midfielder Emiliano Buendia since December. Mikel Arteta is an admirer of Buendia and is looking to bring him in to address Arsenal's lack of creativity in midfield.

According to The Express, Norwich value Buendia at £40 million, and will not accept any other offer for the Argentine. Now, it seems like Arsenal may wait till the summer before returning for Buendia, as they are currently going through a financial crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arsenal were reportedly preparing a cash-plus-player swap deal for Buendia, with youngsters Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson going to Norwich on loan, but the Canaries seem to be keen on the £40 million straight-up.

Arsenal linked with 21-year old winger Manor Solomon

Manor Solomon is having a great season for Shakhtar Donetsk.

Arsenal are interested in signing Shakhtar Donetsk's Manor Solomon during this transfer window. The Israel international has impressed with his performances in the Champions League this season and has caught the eye of many of Europe's top clubs

According to the Gooner Fanzine, Arsenal have been interested in Solomon since the summer, and the player himself is willing to join the Gunners. Solomon rejected a move to Atalanta in the summer, but his agent has reportedly been quoted as saying:

"We prefer to move in the summer, but if a club like Arsenal come in for you in January, you don’t say no. Edu likes the boy."

Solomon, who has been courted by the likes of Manchester City and Leeds United in the past, would provide Arsenal with depth on the wing as they enter the second half of the season.

Rob Holding signs contract extension

Rob Holding (left) in action for Arsenal.

English defender Rob Holding has signed a new contract extension with Arsenal. The 25-year old's new deal at the club runs till 2024, with an option of extending it by another year.

Arsene Wenger brought Holding to Arsenal from Bolton in 2016 for a fee of £2 million. The defender has had a stop-start career at Arsenal due to injuries, but has been a regular under Mikel Arteta this season.

Holding has been solid at the back for Arsenal and has been one of the unsung heroes in the club's recent resurgence.

Arsenal technical director Edu had this to say about the defender:

"We are very happy to have signed Rob on a new contract extension. He is 25 years old, so is still coming into the peak of his career, and we are delighted that he’ll be with us during these important years. Rob has shown great quality and maturity on and off the pitch in recent months and is developing well. We are looking forward to Rob continuing his progression in the years to come."