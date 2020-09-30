Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners' defender close to agreeing a move to Bayer Leverkusen, Ligue 1 giants interested in Guendouzi, and more - 30th September 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest on a Ligue 1 club interested in taking Matteo Guendouzi on loan, Sead Kolasinac closing in on a move to Bayer Leverkusen, and more.

Sead Kolasinac closes in on a move to Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal have been trying to offload a number of players this summer, albeit without much success. However, it now appears that the Gunners may have finally managed to find some takers for some of their expensive flops.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, full-back Sead Kolasinac is close to agreeing an €11 million plus add-on move to Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen. The defender had arrived at the Emirates stadium on a free transfer from Schalke in 2017.

The Gunners have been looking to jettison unwanted and fringe players to generate funds to strengthen their midfield, an area which has been a huge cause of concern for the the club in recent times.

Arsenal set to hold talks with Atletico Madrid over Lucas Torreira sale

Arsenal are set to hold talks with Atletico Madrid regarding the permanent transfer of midfielder Lucas Torreira. Los Rojiblancos have been linked with a move for the transfer of the 24-year-old, but the La Liga outfit are said to be only interested in a loan move for the player.

The Gunners, on the other hand, have pursued Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey and were keen to sign the Ghanian in a player-plus-cash deal involving Torreira. However, the Arsenal proposal has reportedly been rejected by Atletico who have maintained that in order to sign Partey, the Gunners will have to activate the player's €50 million release clause.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid are set to hold talks with an intermediary regarding the permanent transfer of Torreira.

The deal for Sead Kolasinac to Bayer Leverkusen will be completed on next 48 hours. €11m + add ons to Arsenal, confirmed.#AFC want a permanent deal also for Lucas Torreira to Atlético Madrid. Meeting tomorrow too between intermediary and Atléti. ⚪️🔴 #AFC #Atleti https://t.co/BF9QHdbP4Q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2020

Ligue 1 giants Marseille interested in Matteo Guendouzi

Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Marseille have opened talks with Arsenal to sign embattled midfielder Matteo Guendouzi on a season-long loan deal. According to reports, the deal is complicated as the Gunners are looking for a permanent deal while the Ligue 1 outfit are only keen on a loan move for the player.

The French midfielder has been shunted out of the Arsenal first-team by manager Mikel Arteta after an on-field altercation with Brighton's Neal Maupay last season.

Arteta is believed to be not too keen on reintegrating Guendouzi into the squad, and Arsenal are hoping that they will be able to offload the midfielder before the transfer window closes next week.