Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners linked with Patrick van Aanholt, Joe Willock loan move, and more | January 31st, 2021

Arsenal kept their unbeaten run in the Premier League intact against Manchester United, as Mikel Arteta's side played out an entertaining goalless draw against the Red Devils.

Mikel Arteta has seemed to have wrapped up his transfer business for this window. But he could still look at sending some fringe players out on loan before the transfer window closes.

On that note, here is the latest Arsenal transfer news on January 31st, 2021

Leicester City preparing to move for Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has not been able to break into Arsenal's starting XI.

Leicester City are planning to make a late bid to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles before the transfer window closes on Monday.

According to The Mirror, Leicester City are keen on securing a loan deal with an option to buy Maitland-Niles at the end of the season before Monday's deadline. Southampton are also said to be interested in the services of the young Englishman

The England international, who has been starved of first-team football at Arsenal this season, is desperate to make the England squad for the European Championships this year.

Advertisement

Arsenal planning to bring in Patrick van Aanholt

Patrick van Aanholt in action for Crystal Palace

Arsenal are ready to make a move for Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt, as Mikel Arteta is in search of a back-up to Kieran Tierney.

According to football.london, Mikel Arteta sees Van Aanholt as the perfect back-up for Tierney, as the Dutchman would be counted as a homegrown player in Arsenal's squad. The left-back joined Chelsea's youth academy as a youngster and does not need to be registered as a foreign player.

Arsenal were also interested in Southampton's Ryan Bertrand, but the Saints have made it clear that they will not sell the player during this window.

Advertisement

Arsenal plotting Patrick van Aanholt transfer swoop after Tyrick Mitchell blow | @TomHopkinson https://t.co/8VfrrJHgun pic.twitter.com/503GyrwKmH — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 30, 2021

Newcastle eye a loan move for Joe Willock

Joe Willock has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal.

Newcastle United have made Joe Willock their primary loan target before the transfer window closes. The Arsenal midfielder has fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta, who would like to see the youngster go out on loan for more first-team action.

According to DailyMail, Steve Bruce believes that Willock could be the perfect addition to his midfield. Willock has featured mostly off the bench for Arsenal in the Premier League this season, so a loan move could suit all parties involved.

With Martin Odegaard's arrival, a loan move away for Willock would be a wise decision.