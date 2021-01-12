Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners after RB Leipzig midfielder, a new goalkeeper, and more | January 11th, 2021

Arsenal host Crystal Palace on Thursday in the 2020-21 Premier League, as Mikel Arteta's side look to make it five wins out of five in all competitions. Victory on Thursday will take the Gunners up to eighth in the league table, level on points with Aston Villa.

However, before that happens, Mikel Arteta might see a few faces leave the club in what could be a busy week for the Gunners. On that note, here is the latest Arsenal transfer news on January 11th 2021.

Arsenal keen on Yves Bissouma

Yves Bissouma is an all-action midfielder.

Arsenal are looking to bring in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma to partner Thomas Partey in the centre of the park. The Malian international has been a bright spark for Brighton this season, and Mikel Arteta seems keen on bringing him to the Emirates Stadium.

According to football.london, the Gunners have already made contact over a move for Bissouma, who is also keen to join the club. Any deal, however, will most likely be completed in the summer.

Bissouma would replace Granit Xhaka in Arsenal's midfield. The Swiss international has found it difficult to nail down a place in Mikel Arteta's side and has been linked with a move to Inter Milan.

Bissouma is reportedly a huge fan of Arsenal and is in contact with former Lille teammates Gabriel and Nicolas Pepe on a regular basis.

Mikel Arteta interested in bringing in a new goalkeeper

Mikel Arteta has lost faith in Alex Runarsson.

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal are in the market for a new back-up goalkeeper after deeming Iceland international Alex Runarsson unsuitable for the Premier League.

Runarsson had a horror showing against Manchester City in December, and that has prompted the Arsenal boss to look for a replacement.

Arteta explained, "There is nothing there yet. We are assessing what is going to happen with the three positions. The discussion we had in the summer within the club are a little bit different to what actually happened because of the transfer window, and the situation that developed with Emi [Martinez]."

Arsenal let youth academy product Matt Macey leave during the transfer window and will most likely give the reserve goalkeeper spot to another academy product.

Runarsson, however, will be allowed to go out on loan, with a host of Championship sides said to be interested in signing the Iceland international.

The Gunners themselves are apparently keen on bringing in Brentford goalkeeper David Raya to be Bernd Leno's backup.

Arsenal are ready to make a move for Marcel Sabitzer

Marcel Sabitzer has been impressive for RB Leipzig.

Arsenal are apparently weighing up a move for RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. The Austrian has impressed with his performances for Leipzig over the years, and now Mikel Arteta is ready to battle it out for his signature.

According to Eye Football, Arsenal would face strong competition for the Austrian's signature, as North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur have long been linked with a move for Sabitzer.

German champions Bayern Munich are also monitoring the midfielder's situation.

Mikel Arteta sees Marcel Sabitzer as an upgrade on Granit Xhaka in Arsenal's midfield, as the Austrian international is versatile to play anywhere in midfield as well as out wide.