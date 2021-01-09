Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners reignite interest in a goalkeeper, Sokratis update and more | January 8th, 2021

Arsenal face Newcastle in the FA Cup as Mikel Arteta's side begin their title defence. The Gunners are the current holders of the FA Cup and are looking to begin their campaign in the competition against a poor Newcastle United side.

Arsenal will have a few players back from injury for the game, with Gabriel and Thomas Partey ready to return to the squad.

The Gunners are also looking to add new faces to the squad this month, as Mikel Arteta continues his search for reinforcements. On that note, here is the latest Arsenal transfer news on January 8th 2021

Sokratis could join Mesut Ozil at Fenerbahce

Sokratis Papasthatopoulos has been deemed surplus to requirements at Arsenal

Arsenal's Greek defender Sokratis Papasthatopoulos has been linked with a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The 32-year old hasn't played for the Gunners since last season's FA Cup final, where he was brought on as a late substitute. Sokratis, like Mesut Ozil, was omitted from Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads this season and has been frozen out by the club.

According to Turkish outlet Spor Arena, Fenerbahce have reached an agreement to sign Sokratis this month. The defender is due to meet with Arsenal to discuss the termination of his contract. Sokratis has also been linked with moves to Genoa and Napoli but would prefer moving to Fenerbahce in search of more guaranteed playing time.

The Greek defender would join current Arsenal teammate Mesut Ozil at Fenerbahce, as the German has also reportedly agreed to move to the Turkish side,

Advertisement

Arsenal reignite interest in David Raya

David Raya has been brilliant for Brentford..

Arsenal are reportedly interested in bringing in Brentford goalkeeper David Raya to the club this month.

The Spaniard was the subject of prolonged interest from the Gunners during the summer, as they were looking for a back-up option for Bernd Leno following the departure of Emiliano Martinez. The Gunners eventually ended up buying Alex Runarsson from Dijon in the summer, as Brentford were reluctant to see the Spaniard leave in the summer.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are now going back in for Raya, as Mikel Arteta has lost faith in Runarsson. The Iceland goalkeeper had a horror showing against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup last month, and that has prompted Arteta to pursue Raya once again.

Advertisement

David Raya Remains on Arsenal's Radar With Matt Macey Set to Complete Move Away - https://t.co/rxu3RDwEav pic.twitter.com/Cp8cR9g3TQ — LastWordOnSports Inc (@lastwordonsport) January 6, 2021

Arsenal's current goalkeeping coach Inaka Cana Pavon worked with Raya at Brentford and has been a huge advocate of bringing his compatriot to the Emirates Stadium since the summer.

Yves Bissouma on Arsenal's radar

Yves Bissouma has been Brighton's standout player.

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma has caught the eye with his performances this season, and Arsenal are now said to be interested in bringing the Malian international to the Emirates Stadium.

According to Fo0tball.London, Bissouma could be willing to join Arsenal if given the opportunity, as he does not see his future with Brighton. The midfielder would apparently like to wear the number 8 shirt at Arsenal, which is currently occupied by loanee Dani Ceballos.

Advertisement

Arsenal 'considering January swoop for Yves Bissouma' https://t.co/lbSCPrwnUP — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 6, 2021

Yves Bissouma is reportedly a Gunners fan and knows Arsenal defender Gabriel well from the duo's time together at Lille.