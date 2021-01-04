Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Mikel Arteta makes a decision on Isco, latest on William Saliba, and more | January 3rd 2021

Arsenal started the new year on a high with a 4-0 win against West Brom in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta will be buoyed by his team's performances over the last few games, as the Gunners have now won three league games on the trot.

Arsenal will be boosted by the return of Gabriel and Thomas Partey to the squad, but Mikel Arteta is still looking to strengthen his side in January. Arteta has said that there could be more departures at Arsenal than new signings, as the club look determined to clear out the deadwood.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest Arsenal transfer news on 3rd January' 21:

William Saliba desperate to leave Arsenal to get more game-time

William Saliba has yet to make his Arsenal debut.

Arsenal defender William Saliba is reportedly ready to leave the club this month, as he is yet to play a game for Mikel Arteta's side.

According to Canal Plus, the young Frenchman could be willing to take a pay-cut to secure a move away from Arsenal. Clubs from England, France, Holland and Germany are all interested in the defender. However, it is still not clear whether Arsenal want to sell Saliba or just loan him out till the end of the season.

A meeting between Arsenal & William Saliba last week saw both parties agree to be open to accepting both permanent & loan departure opportunities this month, according to L’Équipe. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 1, 2021

Mesut Ozil's Arsenal future still in doubt

Mesut Ozil hasn't played a game for Arsenal since March last year.

Mikel Arteta has had his say on whether Mesut Ozil will return to the Arsenal squad once the transfer window closes. The German midfielder was left out of Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads at the beginning of the season and has not played a single minute of football in any competition.

Mikel Arteta had this to say about the German's situation:

"You have to respect the players' contracts. What you can do is just try to be open with them, tell them your intentions, the role that they have in the team and why that is. They are entitled to make the decision in their lives because they have a contract here. Some would like to move because they are not playing and some would like to stay. That's something we cannot decide by ourselves."

Mesut Ozil has been linked with moves to Turkey and USA, but the World Cup winner is determined to see out his contract with Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta rules out Isco signing

Isco is seemingly not part of Zinedine Zidane's plans at Real Madrid.

Mikel Arteta has pulled the plug on Arsenal's pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

The Spanish midfielder looks to be on his way out of the Bernabeu during this window, with Arsenal strongly linked with the player since December.

Arteta is not as interested in signing Isco as he was previously due to the emergence of Emile Smith Rowe. In fact, the door to Arsenal seems to have closed definitively for Isco due to the interest also shown by Sevilla. [@diarioas]https://t.co/3wR6ZimsHw — Z (@ZRAFC) January 3, 2021

However, according to AS, Arteta seems to have changed his mind about Isco after the emergence of Emile Smith-Rowe.

The young Englishman has put in impressive performances with the senior team, and the Arsenal boss seems like he could keep his faith in the youngster.