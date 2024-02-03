Arsenal U18 coach Jack Wilshere set to apply for first senior team managerial post - Reports

According to Daily Mail, Arsenal under-18 coach Jack Wilshere has applied for the vacant first-team managerial post at SPL side Aberdeen. The Scottish club recently parted ways with Barry Robson following a 1-1 draw against Dundee. His assistant Steve Agnew was also sacked.

Peter Leven is set to take charge of the team on an interim basis, but Aberdeen are expected to appoint a permanent manager soon. Neil Warnock, who left Huddersfield in September 2023, is thought to be the leading candidate. Ex-Stoke City manager Alex Neil is another, while Wilshere has also thrown his name into the hat.

The former midfielder has been in charge of Arsenal's youth team since 2022. He led the Gunners to the FA Youth Cup final last season, where they lost to West Ham United.

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time the 32-year-old has applied for a first-team managerial role this season. Wilshere also wanted to join MLS club Colorado Rapids earlier in the campaign and reportedly impressed in his interview.

Chris Armas was eventually appointed as the club's manager. Wilshere is now keen on joining Aberdeen. The SPL side, though, are understood to be looking for an experienced manager after a difficult spell under Robson.

Jack Wilshere remains Arsenal's youngest-ever Champions League player

Jack Wilshere's career was cut short by persistent injuries. That doesn't change the fact that the midfielder was one of the most talented youngsters in world football back in the day.

He remains Arsenal's youngest UEFA Champions League player. Wilshere made his debut in the competition against Dynamo Kyiv on November 25, 2008 when the Englishman was only 16 years 10 months and 24 days old.

Few can forget when Wilshere bossed a Barcelona midfield consisting of Xavi, Iniesta and Sergio Busquets in a 2011 clash. He made 197 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 14 goals and providing 30 assists.

Wilshere hung up the boots in July 2022, with Aarhus GF being his last professional club.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here