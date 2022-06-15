Arsenal willing to trigger 22-year-old's £35m release clause to sign him ahead of Barcelona and Manchester United - Reports

Arsenal are looking to steal a march on Barcelona and Manchester United in the race to sign FC Porto midfielder Vitinha this summer.

Vitinha, 22, has been linked with many top European clubs, including Manchester United and Barcelona following an impressive campaign with Porto. The Portuguese midfielder made 47 appearances, scoring four goals and contributing five assists.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder has a £35 million release clause in his contract, and the Gunners are reportedly prepared to pay that. According to Portuguese outlet Record (via CaughtOffside), Arsenal are looking to usurp Barcelona and United in the race to sign the 22-year-old.

Wolves missed out on the chance to re-sign the midfielder in 2021 for just £17 million due to financial complications arising because of the COVID-19 pandemic (per Mail). They could be kicking themselves now, as some of Europe's top teams are looking to sign the Portuguese star now.

Vitinha has forged his way into Fernando Santos' Portugal team and has had three international caps thus far. He could be part of the A Seleção's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. If he gets a big move this summer, that could further bolster his chances.

Midfield reinforcements on agenda for Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester United

Vitinha would be a valuable asset for all three teams.

All three European heavyweights are targeting midfield reinforcements this summer, with each club undergoing rebuilds.

Arsenal endured a demoralising finish to their Premier League campaign, finishing fifth despite being in pole position to claim a top four finish. They had led fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by four points with three games to go.

The absence of Thomas Partey in the Gunners' last nine games was acutely felt, with the Gunners losing four of those fixtures.

Meanwhile, Barcelona may need to replace Frenkie de Jong at the Camp Nou, with the Dutch midfielder being heavily linked with Manchester United.

Sky Sports has reported that the Red Devils remain in talks with the Blaugrana for the 25-year-old, which could pave the way for Vitinha to arrive at the Camp Nou. However, De Jong's potential arrival at Old Trafford doesn't end the Red Devils will end their pursuit of the Portuguese midfielder.

United will lose three midfielders - Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata - who will depart at the end of the month. New manager Erik ten Hag is in acute need of midfield reinforcements and could look at bringing at least two midfielders to the club this summer.

