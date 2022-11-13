Aston Villa interested in stunning January move for Barcelona midfielder - Reports

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Barcelona star Franck Kessie in the winter transfer window. Kessie, 25, joined the La Liga giants on a free transfer after running down his contract at AC Milan during the summer transfer window.

A crucial first-team starter during his time at the San Siro, the Ivorian netted 37 goals and laid out 16 assists in 223 appearances across competitions for the Serie A giants. However, he has found it difficult to secure regular action for Xavi Hernandez's side this season.

Kessie, who penned a four-year deal earlier this summer, has scored just once this campaign. He has started just five times, thrice in the UEFA Champions League and twice in La Liga.

"I'm sure he will get his minutes throughout the season". Xavi on Franck Kessié not playing: "Here it's Barça, so the competition is fierce. He's training really well, but he's being a great professional".

According to Futbol Total, Aston Villa are prepared to dish out a fee in the region of £12 million for Kessie in January. With summer signing Boubacar Kamara out on the sidelines and several midfielders underperforming, Kessie has been identified as a top transfer target.

Kessie, meanwhile, is also interested in exploring the possibility of a departure in the winter, as he's unhappy with his squad role at the Camp Nou, as per Fichajes. The La Liga leaders are also reportedly prepared to consider offers around £35 million.

Earlier in May, Villa entered successful negotiations with the Blaugrana for a permanent deal involving Philippe Coutinho. The east Midlands side are expected to bank on their cordial relationship with the La Liga outfit to facilitate transfer talks for Kessie in January.

Kessie is currently recovering from a hamstring injury, sustained during Barcelona's 4-2 win over Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League earlier this month. He's expected to be fit in six weeks.

Barcelona keeping tabs on Manchester United prodigy in hopes of Bosman move

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are keen to rope in Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho on a free transfer next summer. Garnacho, 18, has been one of the most exciting talents at Old Trafford since his arrival from Atletico Madrid for £420,000 in October 2020.

A pacy dribbler blessed with flair and directness, the Argentina U20 international made his senior debut last season after being named the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year. He has registered one goal and two assists in 274 minutes of action this season.

Garnacho recently garnered headlines with his eye-catching performance in his team's 4-2 EFL Cup home win over Aston Villa on Thursday (November 10). After coming on at the hour-mark, he turned the game around with two assists from the left flank.

