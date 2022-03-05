Aston Villa offer ‘big contract’ to 22-year-old midfielder linked with Barcelona and Arsenal - Reports

Premier League club Aston Villa are reportedly set to offer a huge contract to Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. Barcelona and Arsenal are also in the race for the player.

The Blaugrana and the Gunners have tracked Kamara, 22, whose contract with Marseille expires in the summer. However, Villa boss Steven Gerrard has looked to move ahead of the field in the pursuit for the midfielder.

Jeunes Footeux (via Sport Witness) has reported that the Villains have offered a huge contract for the Frenchman.

Gerrard has been overseeing a squad overhaul at Villa since taking over in November. He signed Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona on loan and Everton's Lucas Digne.

He was previously linked with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma, with a move in January touted. However, that didn't come to fruition, and it seems the former Liverpool captain is now targeting Kamara.

The Marseille man is a versatile player who can play in a variety of positions, but mostly flourishes in defensive midfield.

The French midfielder has appeared 22 times in Ligue 1 for Les Phocéens this season, scoring one goal. His defensive work, though, has seen him coveted by the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal, with the midfielder seen as one of Europe's top emerging talents.

Could Barcelona or Arsenal be too hard to turn down for Boubacar Kamara?

Arsenal, unlike Villa, could offer Boubacar Kamara (not in pic) European football.

Despite the efforts of Aston Villa to sign Kamara, the midfielder could choose a team that offers him European football.

Both Arsenal and Barcelona are looking good to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. So the lure of playing in the top European competition could see Kamara decline Villa.

Mikel Arteta has been transforming the Gunners since taking over the reins in 2019. He has brought in fresh faces such as Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Martin Odegaard, who have heavily contributed to the Gunners' good run of form in the Premier League this season.

The north London side are currently sixth in the league table. However, they have three games in hand against fourth-placed Manchester United, whom they trail by two points.

Meanwhile, Xavi Hernandez is carrying out a similar job at Barcelona like Arteta at Arsenal. In the January window, the former Blaugrana player brought in former Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubemyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore.

There has been a change in the Camp Nou club's fortunes. The Blaugrana are eyeing Champions League qualification, and also looking to lift the UEFA Europa League in May.

How Arsenal and Barcelona fare this season could go a long way in determining which team manages to lure Kamara from Marseille.

Interestingly, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, AS Roma and Juventus are also reportedly interested in the play. All four clubs could offer him European competition next season.

