Barcelona to accelerate talks for Brazilian attacker after Deco’s imminent arrival as sporting director - Reports

According to Diario SPORT journalist Joaquim Piera, Barcelona are looking to accelerate talks with Atletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque amid Deco's imminent arrival as sporting director.

The Blaugrana are keen on adding a back-up striker to Robert Lewandowski in attack, and Roque is their primary target. He has been in great form for the Brazilian club this season, bagging nine goals and five assists in 24 games across competitions. The 18-year-old has elicited comparisons with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Luis Suarez for his playing style.

Barcelona's interest in the player is well-documented. They still have Lewnadowski in attack, who's going strong despite his age. The 34-year-old scored 33 goals and provided eight assists in 46 games across competitions in his first season at the club.

Roque, though, could serve as a great back-up. With the Pole entering the twilight of his career, Roque could lead the line in coming seasons. Speaking about Barca's interest in Roque, the player's agent Andre Cury said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Vitor Roque is a great player. If Barca sign him, they will have got it 100% right. He will be very important there in the future. He will grow a lot, and his value will be multiplied by five!"

Newcastle United interested in Barcelona's Raphinha

According to SPORT, Newcastle United, along with Bayern Munich, are interested in Barcelona winger Raphinha. The Brazilian joined the La Liga winners in the summer from Leeds United.

He has scored ten goals and provided 12 assists in 50 games across competitions for the Blaugrana. Despite getting off to a slow start, Raphinha often helped the club during the later part of the season.

The Blaugrana won the La Liga and Supercopa de Espana this season. They will be back in the UEFA Champions League next campaign. While Raphinha is expected to remain a key part of the team, Newcastle and Bayern's interest could make the situation interesting.

