Barcelona ace unhappy with new contract offer proposed by club - Reports

Barcelona full-back Sergi Roberto’s future at Camp Nou is in doubt, as the 29-year old is reportedly unhappy with the extension offer the club has put on the table. With Roberto’s current deal with Barcelona running till the summer of 2022, the Blaugrana have offered him an extension of just a year.

As per Mundo Deportivo (via Football Espana), Roberto is unhappy with the offer, as it does not guarantee him security and does not say a lot about how much Barcelona value him.

Barcelona are thinking of offering Sergi Roberto a one year extension to his deal, but the player feels he should get a longer contract. [@BarcaUniversal] #FCB pic.twitter.com/3clpLAN3mp — Emmanuel Fcb Mun (@Tosinjemi) April 29, 2021

Both Sergino Dest and Oscar Mingueza have been preferred over Roberto this season, so it remains to be seen if the 29-year old will sign the extension offered by Barcelona.

Barcelona’s investment in youth doesn't augur well for Sergi Roberto's future at the club

After a wretched 2019-2020 campaign, Barcelona have invested in a lot of young players this season. Despite an indifferent start to their campaign brought about by the transition period, the Blaugrana could still end the season with a league and cup double.

Roberto is one of the players hit hard by Barcelona's new policy of promoting younger players, as Dest and Mingueza have been preferred by Ronald Koeman this season.

Sergi Roberto has made just 12 appearances for Barcelona in the La Liga this season, which is considerably less than that of the duo of Mingueza and Dest.

At 29, Roberto still has a few years of top-flight football left in him, but it remains to be seen if he has any offers from other clubs.

#Barça have used the option to extend the contract of the centre-back Oscar #Mingueza until 2023. #Barcelona have already announced their decision to the agent JM Orobitg, who are also working for the contract extension of Sergi #Roberto (expires in 2022) for another 2 year — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) April 24, 2021

Roberto was linked with a move elsewhere last summer, but his agent revealed that there were no offers on the table.

It is unlikely Barcelona will demand too much for Roberto this summer, as he will only have a year remaining on his contract in July.

Roberto’s versatility is one of his best traits, as he can play as a centre-back, a right-sided midfielder or even as a central midfielder. Technically proficient, Sergi Roberto often brings a sense of calmness with his passing and positioning.

After breaking into the senior team in 2013, Roberto has made more than 300 appearances for Barcelona and has won numerous accolades with the club.