Barcelona advisor Jordi Cruyff offers crucial update on Frenkie de Jong's future

Barcelona advisor Jordi Cruyff has provided an update on the future of Frenkie de Jong following reports linking Manchester United with a move for the Dutch midfielder.

The Red Devils have appointed Erik ten Hag as their new manager, who will take over in the summer.

According to MEN, the Dutch tactician is eager to bring his former Ajax midfielder De Jong to Old Trafford, having had prior success with him in Amsterdam.

SPORT (via SportsWitness) has reported that they share a good rapport with one another and that Ten Hag has got the best out of the 25-year-old.

However, Cruyff has played down the rumours of De Jong leaving Barcelona this summer. He told reporters following Barca's 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano (via SPORT):

“We are not going to sell Frenkie de Jong, he is a highly valued player within the club ”.

It follows Blaugrana manager Xavi's opinion on the matter, with the Spaniard also wanting the Dutch midfielder to remain at the Camp Nou.

Frenkie De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 for £77.4 million after winning the Everidisie and KNVB Cup under Ten Hag.

During his time in Catalonia, the midfielder has won the Copa del Rey and is playing a key role in the Blaugrana's post-Lionel Messi era.

Could Frenkie De Jong leave Barcelona for Manchester United?

De Jong could be put off by a certain aspect of Manchester.

Although the 25-year-old is yet to say anything over reports linking him with a move to Manchester United, his dad hinted in the past that the transfer might not happen.

It is because of the weather conditions in England that De Jong's father doesn't see his son going to the Premier League.

De Jong sr. told Dutch publication Algemeen Dagblad (AD) (via Mirror):

“It’s often bad weather there. Of course it’s about football, but it does matter,”

He continued:

"Of course I know that Barcelona needs money and a great offer for Frenkie could help, but I don’t see it happening anytime soon. Although, the five top European clubs have all called.”

De Jong currently has four years left to run in his deal with Barcelona. He has scored three goals and contributed as many assists in 28 La Liga games this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are in stark need of midfield recruitments, with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic set to leave at the end of the season.

However, it appears that the Blaugrana aren't willing to sanction a move for De Jong to join his former boss Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

