Barcelona agree deal to sell 21-year-old star to La Liga rivals for €10m - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly close to selling 21-year-old winger Ez Abde. Barca Centre tweeted that the Blagurana could sell the player to Real Betis for €10 million along with a 50% sell-on clause.

It could prove to be a good signing for Betis, who need a new winger, and Abde has shown great promise. For Barca, the deal could prove to be financially crucial, sa they're still looking to make a few signings before the transfer window shuts down on Friday (September 1).

Abde played for Hercules in Spanish football, featuring for their youth teams and B side till 2021. He joined Barcelona on August 31, making his debut two months later against Alaves. The young Moroccan winger spent a full season at the club, but his game time was limited.

He left on loan for Osasuna the following season, where he made 34 appearances. He registered six goals and two assists for them. Abde also signed an extension on his Barca contract, which saw his deal run till 2026.

The player has made 14 appearances for Barca and is likely to be sold before the window shuts. He has scored only goal for the club.

Barcelona looking at more deals before transfer window shuts

The Camp Nou outfit are looking to get more deals over the line before the transfer window ends. That includes both getting players in and transfering out the ones surplus to requirements.

Among the ones who are likely going out is Abde (close to joining Betis), Ansu Fati (deal confimed on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion) and Clement Lenglet (to Aston Villa). Barca have reportedly rejected the chance to sell Robert Lewandowski to a club in the Saudi Pro League, despite being offered €40 million.

They're looking to finalise the deal for Joao Cancelo from Manchester City (on loan). However, with their complicated financial situation, a deal is not quite over the line yet. Bayern are now keeping an eye on the situation, ready to make a move. Barcelona are also keen to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid (on loan), with the player missing their training.