Barcelona among list of European clubs keeping tabs on Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood - Reports

Barcelona are among multiple top clubs keeping an eye on on-loan Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood, 22, is on loan at La Liga side Getafe, whom he joined this summer. That was after United announced that it would be mutually beneficial for both parties to part ways after the striker was arrested last year on charges of assault, attempted rape and coercive behaviour in January 2022.

A year later, the striker was cleared of all the charges on account of 'new material coming to light', United were keen to return Greenwood to their first-team fold. However, a huge backlash from fans forced them to part ways with the controversial attacker.

Greenwood has had a decent start to life at Getafe, bagging four goals and three assists in 13 games across competitions. That has caught the attention of the country's top three clubs. As per 90Min (via Express), Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on the striker.

The United attacker is on loan for the season with no option to buy, but it's clear that he has no future at Old Trafford. The Premier League giants have a contract with Greenwood till 2025 but would be keen to offload him permamently if a decent offer arrives.

The aforementioned report also mentions Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund to be among Greenwood's prospective suitors.

How has Barcelona-target Mason Greenwood fared for Manchester United?

Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood

Manchester United's on-loan attacker Mason Greenwood came up through the ranks at Old Trafford and was one of club's most promising academy graduates in recent memory.

The 22-year-old made a seamless transition to the first team. In 129 games across competitions, Greenwood racked up an impressive tally of 35 goals and 12 assists. However, his world came crashing down following the aforementioned charges in January last year, and his future at the club was essentially sealed.

The Barcelona-target produced one of the finest seasons by an English teenager when he racked up 17 goals and four assists in 49 games across competitions in the 2019-20 season.