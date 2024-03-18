Barcelona to battle Arsenal and Liverpool to sign €50 million-rated midfielder - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly in the fray to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who is also pursued by Arsenal and Liverpool.

The 24-year-old has six goals and an assist in 36 games across competitions this season. Most of those goal contributions - five goals and an assist - have come in 27 games in Serie A, where Atalanta are sixth, seven points off fourth-placed Bologna with a game in hand.

Everson and Co. are also into the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals - where they take on the Reds next. Despite having a contract till 2026, the Brazilian has been the subject of interest of top clubs across Europe.

As per Fichajes.net, a host of clubs - AC Milan, Inter Milan, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur - are queing up for services, along with the Blaugrana.

Ederson could be available for around €50 million, but Barca's well-known financial woes could prise them out of a summer move for the Brazilian. Overall, he has seven goals and two assists in 73 games across competitions for Atalanta since arriving in the summer of 2022 from Salernitana.

What's next for Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona?

Arsenal are atop the Premier League.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona are in the midst of strong campigns, especially the former two.

While the Gunners are atop the Premier League after 28 games, the Reds are only behind on goal difference. Mikel Arteta's Gunners are also into the UEFA Champions League quarterifnals - where they play Bayern Munich next month.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's side have cruised into the UEFA Europa League last-eight - where they face Atalanta - but are coming off a 4-3 FA Cup quarterfinal defeat at Manchester United at the weekend.

Following the international break, the Gunners visit Manchester City on March 31, while the Reds take on Brighton & Hove Albion at home on the saame day, both in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Xavi's Barcelona are eight points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid with nine games to go. They return to action after the international break with a league trip to Las Palmas on March 30.