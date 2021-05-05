Barcelona close to completing deal for Brazilian midfielder - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly on the verge of completing the signing of Brazilian midfielder Gerson from Flamengo. The Blaugrana have been scouting the midfielder for quite some time now and believe his consistent performances for the South American side merit his move to the Camp Nou.

According to El Chiringuito TV, Barcelona have reached an agreement with Flamengo to sign Gerson in the summer transfer window for a fee in the region of €25 million.

Gerson began his professional career in his native Brazil with Fluminese. After two impressive seasons with the Brazilian club, Gerson joined AS Roma in 2016 in a deal worth €15 million.

However, he struggled to become a first-team player during his three years with the club, making just 28 appearances in the Serie A before he was loaned out to Fiorentina in 2018.

The 23-year-old was a regular at Fiorentina in the 2018-19 campaign, making 36 Serie A appearances. However, Gerson returned to AS Roma in the summer of 2019 and was subsequently sold to Flamengo for €12 million.

Gerson has managed to resurrect his career at Flamengo. He has made 90 appearances for the club in all competitions in the last two seasons and has scored six goals too. His consistent performances have caught the attention of Barcelona, who are keen to add a midfielder to their ranks this summer.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman lacks faith in the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Riqui Puig and Carlos Alena; the latter two have been linked with moves away from the Camp Nou in recent weeks. Meanwhile, midfield stalwart Sergio Busquets is also approaching the final stage of his career, which has forced Koeman to consider signing a new midfielder a priority.

Gerson could prove to be a cheaper alternative for Barcelona than other targets

Barcelona have been linked with a move for the likes of Wilfred Ndidi and Adrien Rabiot in recent weeks. The club are desperate to sign a box-to-box midfielder to partner Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong in the centre of the park.

Barcelona are, however, working with a limited transfer budget due to their current financial situation. Thus a move for Gerson, who is likely to cost just €25 million, could prove to be the right option for the Spanish giants.