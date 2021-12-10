Barcelona eyeing 26-year-old Manchester United forward - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United's Anthony Martial who is unhappy at the club because of his limited game time.

Martial scored just four goals in 29 appearances across competitions last season, and had a fair share of injury woes. Things haven't improved this season, with the Frenchman scoring just once in ten appearances across competitions.

His goal this season came in the 1-1 draw against Everton. Suffice to say, there is little reason for Martial to stick around at Old Trafford, as his game time is unlikely to improve under interim manager Ralf Rangkick. Martial's agent Philippe Lamboley said the following about his client during an interview with Sky Sports:

"He just needs to play. He doesn't want to be here in January, and we'll talk to the club soon. Anthony would like to leave the club in January.”

Barcelona's football director Mateu Alemany reportedly expressed interest in the Frenchman during his last visit to Manchester.

Anthony Martial's diminishing returns may force Manchester United to let him leave

Anthony Martial's best time at Manchester United came during the 2019-20 season, when he bagged 23 goals and nine assists in 48 appearances across competitions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought the best out of the Frenchman, consistently playing Martial as his first-choice striker. However, Martial struggled to shed off his perception of not being a hard worker.

He has endured criticism for his poor work rate and looking disinterested as the goals dried up for him. If that continues, Martial will not endear himself to interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Apart from scoring goals, Martial needs to work harder off the ball. At the moment, he is behind Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in the pecking order.

With Edinson Cavani recovering, Anthony Martial's chances of breaking into the starting XI at Manchester United have further diminished. In such a scenario, United may not be averse to letting the French striker move on for a decent transfer fee.

