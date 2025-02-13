Barcelona dealt blow as key defender unlikely to feature in La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to be without centre-back Ronald Araujo for their La Liga home clash with Rayo Vallecano on Monday (February 17). The Blaugrana are riding a three-game winning streak in the league.

Araujo, 25, has had an injury-plagued campaign, contributing a goal and an assist in eight outings across competitions, missing large swathes of the season due to a hamstring injury.

His last outing was a 25-minute cameo in the 4-1 La Liga win at Sevilla last weekend where a 'heavy' challenge cut short his evening. As per SPORT (via Barca Universal), Araujo experienced discomfort in his right ankle and was substituted.

Following three days of rest, his condition has apparently not improved enough. Although no injury has been detected, the Uruguay international missed training on Thursday and appears doubtful for Vallecano's visit in four days.

Manager Hansi Flick, though, has three fit centre-backs at his disposal - Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez. Araujo has played only thrice in the league this season, where Flick's side are only two points behind leaders and defending champions Real Madrid (50) after 23 games.

What happened the last time Barcelona hosted Rayo Vallecano in the league?

Barcelona will have happy memories of their last La Liga home clash with Rayo Vallecano. On the penultimate matchday of last season, Xavi's side ran out comfortable 3-0 victors.

Robert Lewandowski got the ball rolling at Barca's temporary home of Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys inside three minutes as the hosts led by a solitary goal at the break.

A three-minute Pedri double (72', 75') sealed the deal for the Blaugrana, who would go on to end their league campaign with a 2-1 win at Sevilla on the final day, their fourth straight win in the top flight.

However, overall, it was a disappointing season by Barca's high standards, as they failed to clinch any silverware. Their La Liga title defence was unsuccessful, finishing a whopping 10 points behind eventual champions Real Madrid.

Los Blancos also beat Barca in the Supercopa Espana final. Xavi's side fell in the quarter-finals in both the Copa del Rey (lost 4-2 after extra time to Athletic Bilbao) and the UEFA Champions League (losing 6-4 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain).

