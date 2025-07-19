Barcelona express interest in shock move to sign 24-year-old Real Madrid star: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly plotting a shock move for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo. The Brazilian is staring at an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu despite being contracted till 2028.Since arriving from Santos in his native Brazil in the summer of 2019, the 24-year-old has registered 68 goals and 51 assists in 270 games across competitions. That includes 14 strikes and 11 assists in 54 outings across competitions last season, starting 40 times.As per Metro, Rodrygo has been told by Los Blancos to find a new club following Argentine teenager Franco Mastantuono's arrival. The Brazilian started one of just three games in Madrid's FIFA Club World Cup campaign in the United States, where Xabi Alonso's side lost 4-0 in the semi-final to Paris Saint-Germain.UOL has reported that Barca have approached intermediaries to lodge an interest in the wantaway Madrid attacker. The publication mentions that Barca have a requirement in the left side of attack, but their first-choice option, Nico Williams, has extended his stay at Athletic Bilbao till 2035.Liverpool's Luis Diaz and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford are other options, with Rodyrgo's name now also thrown into the ring. However, any move for the Brazilian won't be cheap, as he has three more years left in his current deal with Los Blancos. Moreover, his high wages could also prove to be a stumbling block, with Premier League sides Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa also said to be interested in Rodrygo's services. Real Madrid reportedly extend Thibaut Courtois contractReal Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut CourtoisReal Madrid have reportedly agreed to extend the stay of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian's current deal runs out next summer, but he's now set to put pen on paper on a one-year contract that would keep him in Madrid till 2027.As reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (via Football Espana), the extension is in line with Madrid's usual policy of offering one-year extensions to players aged 30 or over.Courtois has been a key player for the side since arriving from Chelsea in the summer of 2018. In nearly 300 appearances across competitions, he has kept 113 clean sheets, winning multiple big titles like three La Liga and two UEFA Champions League honours.