Barcelona get approval from manager Hansi Flick for potential summer move for Liverpool star: Reports

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has reportedly given his approval to sign Liverpool striker Luis Diaz. The Colombian has been at Anfield since arriving from FC Porto in December 2022.

Diaz, 28, has had a decent stint with the newly minted Premier League champions. In 147 games across competitions, he has contributed 41 goals and 23 assists.

The Colombian international has had a decent role in the Reds' Premier League-winning campaign, bagging 13 goals and seven assists in 35 games. His five other goal contributions have come in two other competitions, including the UEFA Champions League.

While Diaz is contracted to Anfield till 2027, Diaz has attracted attention from the Blaugrana. As per Reshad Rehman (via Joaquim Piera), Flick has given the green light to Barca to bring in Diaz, who's valued by Transfermarkt at €85 million.

Meanwhile, as per Fichajes.net (via Barca Blaugranes), the Blaugrana have been told to shell out at least €80 million to land Diaz, who's said to be one of the newly crowned La Liga winners' top targets.

However, considering their well-documented financial woes, they will have to explore innovative ways to meet the Reds' valuation and land the Colombian striker.

What's next for Barcelona and Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Both Liverpool and Barcelona have had successful seasons, with each side winning their respective league titles with games to spare and having had varying success in Europe.

While Arne Slot's Reds fell on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Barca came within minutes of a place in the final before falling in extra time to Inter Milan in a last-four classic.

However, while the Reds faltered in both domestic competitions, including a loss to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final, Barca won both the Supercopa Espana and the Copa del Rey, beating Real Madrid in both title matches.

The two sides are coming off similar results in their previous outings in the league, though. While Barcelona fell 3-2 at home to Villarreal in La Liga, the Reds lost 3-2 at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Flick's side next take on Athletic Club away on Sunday (May 25) to close their league campaign, while the Reds will do likewise in the Premier League when they host Crystal Palace at home on the same day.

