Barcelona have identified Liverpool attacker as priority target for summer transfer window: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly set their sight on Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz this summer after winning the La Liga title on Thursday. Following the 2-0 win at Espanyol, Barca went an unassailable seven points clear at the top with two games left.

Meanwhile, Diaz, 28, is also coming off a league title triumph of his own. The Colombia international - contracted to Anfield till 2027 - has contributed 13 goals and seven assists in 34 games as the Reds won their second Premier League title.

While Barca have had a hugely successful season - winning three of four titles and coming within a whisker of reaching the UEFA Champions League final - they are looking to add more back-up and experience to their options up front.

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha have played stellar roles in Barca's La Liga win, but, as per Relevo, Flick's side want to augment the side with Diaz, who's set to cost over €80 million. It's pertinent to note that the Colombian has also received a renewal offer from the Reds but is yet to respond.

While the team look set to reflect on a successful season, sporting director Deco is already at work looking to replenish the squad ahead of the new campaign despite Barca's well-documented financial woes.

What's next for Barcelona and Liverpool?

Barcelona have won the La Liga title.

As mentioned above, Barcelona have had a hugely successful season despite their hopes of a historic quadruple dashed by Inter Milan with a 7-6 aggregate win in extra time in the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

The Blaugrana impressively beat their El Clasico rivals Real Madrid all four times this season. The first of those wins - 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu came in the league last year.

Earlier this year, Hansi Flick's beat Los Blancos 5-2 in the Supercopa Espana final before beating them 3-2 in extra time in the Copa del Rey title match. Following their win over Espanyol, which sealed their league win, Barca next take on Villarreal at home in the league on Sunday (May 18).

Meanwhile, Liverpool lost early in Europe - on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. They also lost early in the FA Cup and to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final.

However, Liverpool returned to the Premier League podium in impressive fashion. Following their 2-2 home draw with Arsenal last weekend. they next take on Brighton & Hove Albion away on Monday (May 19).

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More