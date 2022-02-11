Barcelona identify 22-year-old who ‘prioritises’ Camp Nou switch as alternative to Erling Haaland - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak as a potential alternative to Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland.

The Blaugrana, under club legend Xavi Hernandez, are currently in a rebuild. He has brought in Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang, Adama Traore and Ferran Torres thus far. Despite the attacking talents at Xavi's disposal, the club are still being linked with a new incoming striker.

They have long been linked with Erling Haaland, but recent reports suggest that the La Liga side are targeting Isak instead. Isak, 22, is a cheaper option to Haaland, whose signing would require an astronomical fee. The Swede has a release clause of €80 million, but the Blaugrana are confident of negotiating a lower price.

Barcelona have tracked Isak for a while, with his move to the Camp Nou emerging last summer. However, the La Liga giants' financial issues and the need to cut the squad size down led to Isak extending his stay at Sociedad.

Nevertheless, there remains a good relationship between the player and the Blaugrana. His record of 30 goals in 90 La Liga games is proving to be an attractive proposition for the Barcelona board.

Isak is intrigued at the prospect of joining the Blaugrana, having rejected interest from other clubs. He awaits the Blaugrana's decision on a potential move.

By declining Erling Haaland, are Barcelona finally getting it right in the transfer market?

Ousmane Dembele could depart the Camp Nou in the summer.

The January transfer deals of Aubameyang and Torres were seen as brilliant pieces of business by a club tainted by poor transfer dealings recently. The pursuit of Sweden international Alexandre Isak as Erling Haaland's alternative again highlights the improvement the club are showing in their transfer strategy.

Manager Xavi has an obvious plan that is being put into place in terms of a squad overhaul. How the club operate in the upcoming summer transfer window will reflect that.

Should the club offload players this summer, they would be working their way towards re-establishing themselves as a major threat. Players that are either on the fringes or do not want to sign new deals (Ousmane Dembele) could leave. That would pave the way for more new arrivals.

The failure to trim the squad last summer was the reason behind the club not signing Isak. Getting the ins and outs at the La Liga giants right this summer will be a necessity for Xavi and the Barcelona board this time.

