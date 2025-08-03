Barcelona have no intention of letting star leave this summer despite interest from PL: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly made a decision on defender Gerard Martin despite the Spaniard attracting interest from the Premier League. The 23-year-old left-back made his first-team debut last season.

In 42 appearances across competitions, he has bagged a goal and six assists. That lone strike - along with three assists - in 28 outings came in La Liga, which Hansi Flick's side won, along with the Supercopa Espana and the Copa del Rey to clinch the domestic treble.

As per SPORT, who made his Spain U21 debut in the U21 European Championship, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth were said to be interested in his services. However, the publication has also reported that Barca have decided to keep the player, who featured as a centre-back in the friendly against FC Seoul.

Having recovered from a hand injury, Martin is expected to play a role for Flick's side next season, but his registration as a first-team player is pending, with the Spaniard now no longer eligible to play for the club's reserve team.

It's pertinent to note that Martin provided an assist in Barca's Copa del Rey extra-time win over arch-rivals Real Madrid. He also registered two assists in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second-leg home defeat to Inter Milan, which Barca lost 4-3 on the night (7-6 on aggregate) after leading 6-5 with minutes to go.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick

Following a successful 2024-25 campaign, Barcelona commenced their preparations for the new season with a 3-1 win over Vissel Kobe at Misaki Park on July 26.

That was followed by a rousing 7-3 win over FC Seoul in the South Korean capital five days later, with Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres bagging braces either side of the break.

Hansi Flick's side next take on Daegu FC in Daegu on Monday (August 4) to end their Asian tour. They commence their La Liga title defence at Mallorca on August 19. They travel to Levante on August 23 for their next league engagement before a third straight road outing in La Liga, this time at Rayo Vallecano on August 31.

