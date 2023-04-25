Barcelona legend Dani Alves denied release from prison due to 'risk of escape' - Reports

Former Barcelona superstar Dani Alves has been denied release from prison due to concerns of potential flight risk.

The Brazilian player has been held at Brians 2 prison since January 20 on charges of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona. Despite the defence team's efforts to secure his release, the Barcelona prosecutor's office remains adamant that Alves should stay behind bars.

Cristobal Martell, Alves' attorney, recently submitted an expert report concerning video footage from the night in question, hoping to sway the magistrate. However, the prosecutor's office spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday that the "risk of escape" persists, making it unlikely for Alves to be released.

The case now hinges on the decision of Magistrate Concepcion Canton, who is waiting for a response from the woman's legal representation, led by Ester Garcia. If Canton chooses to keep Alves in custody, his defence team can still appeal to the Audiencia de Barcelona. However, the severity of the allegations combined with the player's financial means complicates his chances of release.

Alves' defence insists that the player is willing and able to defend himself and has no intentions of evading the legal process. They have proposed imposing bail and confiscating both his Spanish and Brazilian passports to ensure his continued presence in Spain. Interestingly, the alleged victim has waived her right to compensation, a move designed to maintain her credibility in the case.

The crux of Dani Alves' defence is that the sexual encounter was consensual, and that he initially lied to protect his marriage with Joana Sanz. To support this claim, the defence has submitted video evidence showing a seemingly relaxed atmosphere, including the woman voluntarily entering a secluded restroom at the nightclub.

In a controversial move, the defence has also suggested that the accuser may have been offended when Alves asked her to leave the restroom first. The outcome of this high-profile case remains uncertain as all parties await the magistrate's decision.

Dani Alves' friend speaks out in his defence, sparking potential controversy

As the legal battle surrounding Barcelona legend Dani Alves continues, his friend, Bruno Brasil, has come forward to share his perspective. The 'Y ahora Sonsoles' programme recently featured an exclusive interview with Brasil, who has been regularly visiting Alves in prison.

During the interview, Brasil defended Dani Alves, presenting various arguments to prove his friend's innocence (via Marca):

"Dani talked to all of the girls, like I did, but he spoke more with her (the alleged victim). She approached him, and at some points, was dancing and rubbing against him, calling his attention.

"I remember that, at one point in the night, Dani separated from her to talk to others, and this same young woman approached him again. They went in and out separately, and about 15 minutes passed. It was all normal, nothing strange was said."

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes