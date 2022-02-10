Barcelona could let go of 4 players to complete Erling Haaland signing - Reports

Barcelona are desperate to add Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland to their ranks, and are reportedly prepared to offload four players to facilitate his transfer. The Blaugrana are willing to let go of Ousmane Dembele, Sergi Roberto, Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong to bring the Norwegian to Catalonia.

At the start of the season, the Blaugrana were forced to let go of their captain Lionel Messi due to their financial woes. Since Messi's exit, Barcelona have worked diligently on their finances, and are currently in a position to plot Haaland's transfer.

Considering some of the biggest clubs in the world are in the race for his signature, it would be far from a straightforward affair to snap up Haaland. However, Xavi remains confident of completing the coup.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes [SPORT] | Depay, Braithwaite and Luuk de Jong could leave Barcelona in the summer as their roles have been affected by the winter signings. The club is planning to bet on a front three of Ansu Fati, Erling Haaland and Ferran Torres for the future. [SPORT] | Depay, Braithwaite and Luuk de Jong could leave Barcelona in the summer as their roles have been affected by the winter signings. The club is planning to bet on a front three of Ansu Fati, Erling Haaland and Ferran Torres for the future. #fcblive 📰[SPORT] | Depay, Braithwaite and Luuk de Jong could leave Barcelona in the summer as their roles have been affected by the winter signings. The club is planning to bet on a front three of Ansu Fati, Erling Haaland and Ferran Torres for the future. #fcblive https://t.co/jAjNGfzWE7

As per Sport, Barcelona are eager to make the Dortmund goal machine their marquee signing next summer, and are willing to do anything to achieve that. With Ousmane Dembele likely to leave at the end of the season, Haaland's sky-high wages are unlikely to be a problem.

To smoothen Haaland's onboarding, the Blaugrana could also get rid of Roberto, Depay and De Jong. The club are also set to earn major cash from sponsorships that should help them in their pursuit of the superstar.

The Barcelona board has complete trust in Xavi, and have vouched to buy players who are approved by him. It has been reported that the former Spanish midfielder is fond of the 21-year-old Haaland, and believes he would be an invaluable addition at the Camp Nou.

'Operation Haaland' is gaining steam, so it remains to be seen how the striker's pursuit turns out for the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid eager to beat Barcelona to Erling Haaland's signature

Real Madrid are the frontrunners to snap up Kylian Mbappe from PSG in the upcoming transfer window. However, Los Blancos are reportedly not satisfied with one world-class transfer. They are also keeping a close eye on Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, and are plotting to beat Barcelona to the striker.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Florentino Pérez is optimistic that Haaland will sign for Madrid. He wants to sign Mbappe and Haaland, they are willing to sacrifice Benzema. Madrid's offer for the Norwegian is the highest at the moment. Barça are fully informed about it and they will not give up. Florentino Pérez is optimistic that Haaland will sign for Madrid. He wants to sign Mbappe and Haaland, they are willing to sacrifice Benzema. Madrid's offer for the Norwegian is the highest at the moment. Barça are fully informed about it and they will not give up.— @sport https://t.co/jCSH6QNz1i

Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema is reportedly unhappy with his club's interest in the young striker, and could leave if the Norwegian arrives.

Club president Florentino Perez is not being discouraged by Benzema's stance, and has already asked for a meeting with the player's agent Mino Raiola. The duo could meet in March to discuss the feasibility of the 21-year-old's transfer.

Haaland could make a decision on his future at the end of March or beginning of April. The Blaugrana would hope to play the right cards to land their man.

