Barcelona looking at 3 players to replace Sergio Busquets - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking at three players who could replace the ageing Sergio Busquets in midfield.

Sergio Busquets has been an ever-present in Barcelona's midfield since making his debut in 2008 under Pep Guardiola. Despite being an incredible performer for Barcelona over the years, Busquets' best years are probably beyond him, so the club's hierarchy has decided to replace the Spanish international.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have identified three midfielders who could replace Busquets in the long run. They are Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli, Rennes' Eduardo Camavinga and Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino.

Sergio Busquets has played a pivotal role in Barcelona's success in the last decade or so. The 32-year old does all the 'dirty work' at the heart of Barcelona's midfield, allowing flamboyant players like Lionel Messi and others to shine.

However, Busquets' time in Barcelona seems to be coming to an end, and Blaugrana have started looking for his replacement.

Barcelona have been scouting Manuel Locatelli for at least two years now. The 23-year old Italian plays for Serie A outfit Sassuolo.

Despite playing for a side who are 8th in Serie A, Locatelli is already a full Italian international with nine caps and a goal to his name. Along with great vision for short and long passes, Locatelli also isn't shy to shoot from distance. Transfermarkt values Locatelli at €35 million.

Locatelli has already scored for Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

The second player that Barcelona have looked at is Rennes' French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. Camavinga is considered by many as a future superstar. Despite being only 18, Camavinga has already played for France thrice and has scored once.

Eduardo Camavinga's contract at Rennes expires in 2022, but the Frenchman has delayed signing a new deal. Barcelona could get their hands on the 18-year old for cheap this summer or for free in 2022. However, rivals Real Madrid are also interested in Camavinga.

The third player Barcelona are interested in signing is Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino.

However, Merino won't come cheap. His contract runs till 2025 and has a release clause of €60 million. The 24-year old is a full Spanish international, having represented his country six times. Out of the three players Barcelona are keeping an eye on, Merino might be the most expensive option.

Barcelona are also keen on signing Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer. However, the Dutchman won't be a like-for-like replacement for Sergio Busquets.

Barcelona are eyeing Merino as a replacement for Busquets. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Sergio Busquets has had a stellar career for Barcelona. The 32-year old has made more than 600 appearances, scoring 15 goals. Busquets has helped Barcelona win eight La Liga titles, seven Copa Del Reys and three Champions League crowns.

Busquets has also represented Spain 122 times and was an integral part of their 2010 FIFA World Cup and 2012 European Championship-winning teams.