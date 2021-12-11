Barcelona looking to offload 2 big-money flops in January to make room for potential incomings - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly eager to part ways with Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti in January. The duo have become peripheral figures at Barcelona in recent times, and are two of the highest earners at the club.

According to Sport, Barcelona will look to sell or loan out Coutinho and Umtiti in January to create space in the squad for new signings. Barcelona spent €160 million to sign Coutinho from Liverpool in January 2018, making him the third-most-expensive player in the world. The Brazilian was widely considered to be one of the best attacking midfielders in the world when he joined Barcelona.

After enjoying an impressive start to life at the Camp Nou, Coutinho struggled for consistency during the 2018-19 campaign. He was loaned out to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich the following season. Coutinho helped the German side win the continental treble.

He returned to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2020 and was convinced to stay at the club by former Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman. The Brazilian, though, struggled to make an impact last season due to a combination of injuries and poor form. He scored three goals in 14 appearances across competitions.

Coutinho has made 15 appearances for Barcelona and scored two goals this season. Barcelona are desperate to part ways with the 29-year-old, as he is one of the club's highest earners. He has reportedly been offered to Manchester United as Barcelona look to snap up Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani.

Samuel Umtiti, meanwhile, has become a bit-part player at Barcelona in recent years. He has made just 26 La Liga appearances in the last two-and-a-half seasons.

Umtiti is yet to make an appearance for the Spanish giants this season, and has reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements. The French defender has been linked with a move to his former club Lyon in recent months.

The January transfer window could prove to be crucial for Barcelona

FC Bayern München vs FC Barcelona: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Besides lacking depth and quality in their squad, Barcelona are suffering from a massive injury crisis. Dutch forward Memphis Depay and veteran left-back Jordi Alba suffered injuries in Barcelona's 3-0 defeat at Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

Depay is set to be ruled out of action for at least a month. Meanwhile, Sergi Roberto has undergone a successful operation after suffering an injury to his rectus femoris in the right thigh. The Spaniard is set to be on the sidelines for at least three months.

Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite are also nursing injuries. Meanwhile, Argentine forward Sergio Aguero could be forced into early retirement, as he has been diagnosed with 'heart arrhythmia'.

Barcelona will, therefore, need to sign new players during the January transfer window to bolster their attack and increase the squad's depth. The club have been linked with a move for Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani and Manchester City youngster Ferran Torres.

