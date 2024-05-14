Barcelona make Liverpool superstar priority transfer target for the summer window - Reports

According to Mundo Deprtivo, Barcelona are interested in signing Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz.

Several Barca attackers, including Raphinha and Vitor Roque, face uncertain futures at the club. Hence, there could be exits and subsequent reinforcements in the attack this summer.

The Blaugrana are looking to add variety to their attack, as per reports. Nico Williams and Dani Olmo are the other players linked with a move to the Camp Nou..

Diaz, meanwhile, has been a key player for Liverpool this season. The Colombian has scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 50 appearances across competitions.

The winger, who joined the Merseysiders from FC Porto in January 2022, is contracted with the club till the end of the 2026-27 season and is valued at €75 million.

Given Barcelona's struggles with FFP, it could be difficult for them to shell out such a significant sum in the transfer market. However, the club are hopeful that they can acquire the needed money through partnerships with Nike and Barca Sudio, as well as from player sales.

Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father has said that his son is a Barcelona fan

In November, Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father revealed that his son is a fan of Barca and wishes to play for the club. He even termed a potential move as a dream for the player.

Given Barca's interest, Diaz's father's revelation could prove to be a massive factor in potential negotiations. He had said (via Barca Universal):

"So far he hasn't said anything to me about Barcelona, but it is true that Luis is a fan of Barcelona and it would be a dream of his to go there."

Barca have the likes of Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal in their ranks, while Joao Felix's future remains uncertain. Diaz, though, could be a valuable addition to the team's attacking unit.