Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman wants double transfer swoop for attacking duo - Reports 

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman wants the club to sign Erling Haaland and Memphis Depay in the summer.

The Blaugrana are getting ready for a big summer ahead after their presidential election earlier this month. The future of Lionel Messi is still up in the air, and should the Argentine leave, Barcelona will have the chance to sign a few players because of a less strained wage structure.

There are 10 clubs interested in signing Erling Haaland, and 5 of them have already made offers.



— @gerardromero via RAC1 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) March 12, 2021

Koeman has already worked with Depay, and as per Mundo Deportivo, he wants to reunite with the Lyon attacker this summer. Haaland is another player who has been linked with Barcelona, but the Blaugrana are expected to face stiff competition for him.

Depay and Haaland would be good additions to Barcelona

Both Memphis Depay and Erling Haaland are some of the best forwards in their respective league and have been heavily linked with moves this summer.

73% - Memphis Depay 🇳🇱 is involved in 73% of Lyon's goals in Ligue 1 this season (8/11), no player has a better percentage of involvement in their team's goals in the top-flight. Hero. #OLASM pic.twitter.com/yQAUL0ZdR9 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 25, 2020

Haaland, in particular, has attracted interest from several top teams in Europe. The Norwegian, who has been in brilliant form for Borussia Dortmund, is seen as the ideal replacement for Luis Suarez at Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have continued to rely on Lionel Messi’s goals this season. The Argentine is the club’s top scorer this season, with 19 goals in the league and 25 goals in all competitions. He is also Barcelona's leading assist-maker in the league, so he would leave a massive hole in the squad when he leaves.

Depay and Haaland could fill the Messi-shaped hole at Barcelona next season, as the duo is two of the most prolific attackers in Europe at the moment.

While Haaland has scored 19 goals in the Bundesliga from the centre-forward role, Depay has mustered 14 strikes, mostly from the left-wing position.

The Dutchman is a lot more prolific in front of goal compared to other wingers in the Barcelona squad, and at 27, he has another big move left in him.

Barcelona will have to pay big money to sign Haaland, but they could get Depay for free, as his contract expires this summer. The Blaugrana have been linked with several free agents, but Depay could be one of the best ones out there.