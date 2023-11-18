Barcelona could offer €45m to sign 24-year-old Serie A midfielder: Reports

As per Calciomercato, Barcelona could offer €45 million for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

Known for his ball recovery, vision and distribution, Ederson has become a midfield pillar for the Serie A club this season. The 24-year-old has made 16 appearances for the Italian club this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist across competitions.

Barca are looking to reinforce their midfield, and the aforementioned report suggests that Ederson's characteristics and abilities fit the club's needs.

He's contracted with Atalanta till the end of the 2025-26 season and has an estimated market value of €20 million. However, Barcelona's reported valuation of €45 million shows their keen interest in the Brazilian.

Barca, though, face competition, as other European clubs are also interested in Ederson. He joined Atalanta last summer and has made 53 appearances, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

La Blaugrana signed Oriol Romeu in the summer after Sergio Busquets' departure to Inter Miami. The club, though, reckon there's room for improvement, and the 24-year-old Ederson could be a great addition

Girona interested in re-signing Barcelona midfielder

Oriol Romeu completed a €8 million summer transfer from Girona to Barcelona. Despite a promising start, Romeu's form has faded, starting 11 of his 16 appearances in his second stint.

There are reports that Romeu could be sold, and Girona sporting director Quique Carcel suggested that the La Liga leaders would like to have the midfielder back. Carcel told Mundo Deportivo:

“If the option arises that Oriol Romeu leaves Barça, we would like to bring him back. He would be important here. Neither the club nor the player have told us that he could leave, but if he does leave we would like to have him.”

Despite losing a key player like Romeu in the summer, Girona has surprised with their spectacular performances this season. They sit atop the La Liga table after 13 games with 34 points and lead Real Madrid by two points.

Romeu was a key player for the club last season, scoring twice in 34 appearances across competitions.